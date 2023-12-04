Image: photodeti/123rf

31

The percentage of Americans who buy Christmas gifts for their pets, according to a 2019 survey.

540 000

The weight in carats of the Cullinan diamond, the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found. In 1907, the Transvaal Colony government gave it to Edward VII, the British king.

Image: Stephanie Keith/Gallo Images

204 100

The weight in kilograms of the Statue of Liberty in New York, a gift from France in 1881.

9

The cost in dollars per gram of Attimo Chocolate Zurich’s saffron-infused gourmet chocolate bar made with Venezuelan Chuao cocoa beans.

18 000

The number of people who can comfortably fit in the Lady of Peace of Yamoussoukro Basilica, Côte d’Ivoire. It was funded by president Felix Houphouët-Boigny and gifted to the Catholic Church in 1990.

200 000

The price in dollars an original 1963 GI Joe fetched at auction in August 2003.

Image: ostill/123rf

53 000 000 000

The estimated amount in rupees it would cost to build the Taj Mahal today (about US$827 million). It was commissioned by Mogul emperor Shah Jahan as a mausoleum for his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal, and was built from 1632-1653.

40

The percentage of US parents who gave their children smartphones as Christmas presents in 2020.

70

The percentage of the world’s cobalt (a rare mineral used in cellphones) that is mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo, often by artisanal miners and children.

• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.

