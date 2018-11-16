Ed’s Letter | All the small things…

I was at a bar called blind tiger on the day that Stats SA told us that we were technically in a recession. It also happened to be the evening of the first — unseasonably early — Joburg rain.

Perhaps it was triggered by the breaking of months of electric dryness and an August wind that could drive anyone to depression. Perhaps it was the punch in our collective economic gut that early September, but (and there isn’t a more elegant way to say this) the place went off. It was next level. For a few hours, the Tiger growled with an energy fuelled by committed drinking, “wild and whirling words”, and a lot of laughing. It was as if we’d all escaped the reality of the rand, myriad commissions, and wretched Twitter for a tiny moment and were luxuriating in forgetting.

Like that night, it’s often the little indulgences that get us through life.

Sure, the trip I took to Thornybush recently was no little indulgence. On the contrary, it was a big, decadent extravagance. Lying in the bath watching elephant outside the window was the ultimate decompression. But we shouldn’t underestimate the power of the last-minute midweek dinner at La Tête. The spending a Sunday in bed, laughing while you read AA Gill’s old columns. The conversation with smart people over a glass of Macallan. The thrill of finding a pair of Jimmy Choos, in your size, at the 90% sale at Luminance — I swear, it really happened to me.

Hopefully this, my first issue at the helm of this particularly sparkling starship, will be that for you too: a bijoux treat to start your day. One with a lot of good stuff to get you through the last stretch of a hard year. It’s heavy on nostalgia thanks to roller skates, a Lamborghini to die for, Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda on Yeoville of yore, and the 300-year-old Peter Bruce on Wanted’s history. But we’ve also got dating, we’ve got high-end lodges, tax havens — and the Cape Town restaurant where you’ve got to book a table immediately.

Take it for a spin.