ED'S LETTER | A GOLDEN SUMMER & GOODBYE

As this edition of wanted goes to print, the world is knee-deep in the Big Four fashion week extravaganza: New York and London, Milan and Paris.

It’s a giddy time of year for anyone who loves fashion, and with the design world always one of the most interesting voices in the social conversation, it has become a beautiful mirror in which to view the global mood in general.

One of my highlights is watching US Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s summation of events following New York Fashion Week. It’s optimism all around, she says, with a newfound energy, originality, and daring that comes with a youthful approach and a lot of young designers finding their voices.

I think there was as much inspiration to be gleaned from one of my favourites, Ralph Lauren, who celebrated his 50th anniversary as one of the world’s greatest fashion designers. Lauren is never swayed by trends, and his signature style has evolved brilliantly while always staying true to its core values. It’s a lesson in consistency and self-belief that I truly admire and is what will always set Lauren apart from the rest.

So, too, Victoria Beckham celebrated her 10th anniversary at New York Fashion Week, with a show that was true to all those polished lines that she started with, even while she has evolved into a far more trend-forward label.