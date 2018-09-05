Sarah Buitendach
Sarah Buitendach
Image: Supplied

Current Wanted editor Jacquie Myburgh is stepping down from her day-to-day editorial to focus on Wanted’s special editions, including Watches and Jewellery, as well as other projects for the Wanted stable. October will be her last monthly edition.

Sarah Buitendach will be the acting editor.

Aspasia Karras, publisher: magazine supplements & lifestyle at Tiso Blackstar Group, said: “Jacquie has been such a marvellous editorial boon to Wanted and we thank her for her excellent work on our beloved magazine. We look forward to our continued collaboration on special projects. We are delighted that Sarah will be stepping into the role in an acting capacity for the next few months.”

Buitendach has worked in media since her university years, starting out in magazines that included Style, House and Leisure and Elle. She was the launch editor for the Sunday Times Home and Fashion sections and then the newspaper’s digital editor.

She was also involved in a project across Tiso Blackstar Group to redesign and relaunch titles including Business Day, Sowetan, the Financial Mail and the Sunday Times. She now works across the group in various capacities, including editing the Life section of the Financial Mail.

Voices
3 weeks ago
