Jetsetters will be happy to learn the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts group is introducing a new and improved private jet and every description of it oozes luxury – from the curated excursions to the on-board facilities, including a concierge and doctor.

The hotel group first introduced their private jet experience in 2015. It charted travellers around the world on luxury three week trips across multiple countries and continents for the equally indulgent price tag of R2.1 million.

The outgoing Boeing 757 will be replaced by an Airbus A321LR, which will be customised. Once reconfigured, it will seat 48 passengers.