Jetsetters will be happy to learn the Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts group is introducing a new and improved private jet and every description of it oozes luxury – from the curated excursions to the on-board facilities, including a concierge and doctor.
The hotel group first introduced their private jet experience in 2015. It charted travellers around the world on luxury three week trips across multiple countries and continents for the equally indulgent price tag of R2.1 million.
The outgoing Boeing 757 will be replaced by an Airbus A321LR, which will be customised. Once reconfigured, it will seat 48 passengers.
The space will accommodate 2m long lay-flat, custom-made Poltrona Frau leather seats from Italian company Optimares with ottomans. This creates a living room-like space in which to hold a conversation or put your feet up. An iPad will be tucked into each seat for in-flight entertainment.
Even those usually cramped and unromantic plane toilets have been given thought. The lavatories will apparently be larger - comparable to those in houses – so passengers can comfortably use them to freshen up or hop into a change of clothes.
The lounge area comes complete with a full bar, wine display and space for interactive workshops. Expect to be wowed by mixologists who will pander to your every cocktail need, while you feast on the finest fare from your next destination whipped up by world-class chefs. Enjoy relaxing spa experiences offered by wellness experts and learn about the places you are visiting from arts and culture specialists.
When not being used for workshops, this space will offer a food and beverage station to keep guests satisfied between scheduled meals.
The curated travel adventures available for 2019 are already wait-listed but three tours are available for booking in 2020. One of them is a visit to eight countries over 24 days.
Guests will travel from Seattle, Washington, in the US, to Kyoto, Japan, where they will dine with geishas in a historic temple. From there it’s off to Bali, then island hopping in the Seychelles and on to Rwanda, the “Land of a Thousand Hills”, where guests can go gorilla tracking in the rainforests of the Volcanoes National Park. A visit to colourful Marrakech, Morocco, is on the itinerary, along with salsa lessons in Colombia’s capital Bogota and a cruise in the Galapagos Islands. The last stop is Orlando, Florida.
Four Seasons plans the entire bespoke experience, including the excursions and accommodation at each stop. On their website, the team boasts all journeys are fully customisable, allowing you the freedom to choose the experiences that speak to you – and change your mind at a moment’s notice.
For now, the Four Seasons is the only hotel group that offers its own branded private jet for around-the-world curated tours.
The new and improved Four Seasons 2.0 jet will be ready in 2021 but bookings will be opened in the middle of this year when new itineraries will also be released.