Jim Walker is one such person. He may be the joint managing director of the world’s most loved shortbread brand, with presence in more 100 markets, but he’s as dedicated to local produce as the company was when it first opened as a small store. Aside from the addictively delicious biscuits, it’s thanks to this commitment to quality that Walkers is available on Emirates.

Shortbread is good, but a ramped-up whisky offering is really exciting. The new line-up includes premium expressions from The Dalmore, Jura, Glenfiddich, and Chivas Brothers, each one a very fine dram. But what’s important is that these brands all share Emirates’ vision for a more wholesome, home-grown experience. And, when whisky luminary Colin Scott ushers us into his Royal Salute Vault to share some extra-aged whisky from one of his private barrels, he captures the nature of these relationships: generous, genuine, and jointly committed to the joys of life. It’s a spirit that prevails at all levels, from the chefs and menu designers to the support staff and suppliers. It’s about authenticity.

But you’ll never get a true testimony to a brand’s influence from the company and its partners. It will come from the fans. So when I question a friend who only flies Emirates (he really does), he touches on all the good things the airline wants its customers to feel. Unprompted. For him it comes down to integrity and a superior on-board offering. It’s exactly what any Emirates marketing person wants to hear.

In a vast world that air travel has rendered ridiculously small, it’s reassuring to know that there’s a deep-seated commitment to those little, original touches; to ensuring that the nuances that have, and always will, shape and uphold culture, are being kept alive. And perhaps it’s these compelling stories, this committed attention to detail, that will convince travellers to fly Emirates. For me, it certainly has.