Planning a long-awaited trip to take your mind off your stressful job is exciting. However, the journey can be tedious and leave you feeling drained, making you question whether it’s worth taking a flight to that faraway destination.

But while we wait for the Elon Musks of this world to roll out teleportation vehicles, some airlines have taken it upon themselves to try and make air travel not only more comfortable but also healthier for your mind, body and soul.

Here are eight airlines that have tailored experiences for first and business-class passengers, both on flights and at airports, to help them feel rested and invigorated, even after long-haul flights.

1. SINGAPORE AIRLINES:

Singapore Airlines has just introduced a programme in collaboration with wellness brand Canyon Ranch for their non-stop long-haul flights to America, according to Robb Report. It aims to make long-haul travel less arduous, as well as to decrease the adverse it can have on health. One focus is on wellness cuisine, centred on nourishment and hydration, prepared by the airline’s International Culinary Panel. Other features of the programme include integrative medicine and stretching videos guided by Canyon Ranch physiologists. No wonder they were voted the number one airline in the world this year.