Long-haul-flight recovery has never looked this good, thanks to La Mer’s splurge-worthy night balm that merges with the epidermal barrier to promote skin renewal while you sleep. Whether you choose to use this every night or reserve it for a post-travel recovery treat, your skin will thank you. La Mer’s signature Crystal Miracle Broth ingredient, Genaissance Ferment (made from rare red algae and refined 24kt gold), and Essential Amino Acid Ferment come together in this silky balm to imbue the skin with the healing powers of the sea, boost natural collagen production and hydration, and restore skin barrier strength. Massage into the skin with the cooling applicator before moisturising and call us in the morning. It’s packaged in a handy 50ml size, so there’s no excuse for not taking this one along.
La Mer Genaissance de la Mer The Concentrated Night Balm 50ml, R10 650,
lamer.co.za
Style Notes
Miracle sleep
Long-haul-flight recovery has never looked this good, thanks to La Mer’s splurge-worthy night balm
Image: Supplied
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.