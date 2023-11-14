When folded, this hi-tech smartphone is compact and convenient to carry in your pocket or handbag, making it the perfect companion for those who require a portable device that delivers PC-like power on-the-go — it's equipped with a powerful processor and ample RAM.

Then, when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Fold5 reveals one of its standout features: a huge 7.6″ main display. This large screen is ideal for enjoying an immersive entertainment experience (it's like having a both movie theatre and game console in your pocket) and for maximising your productivity at work.

In fact, the Galaxy Z Fold5 offers you the most advanced multitasking experience ever provided by a Samsung Galaxy smartphone to date.