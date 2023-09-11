In an age where innovation knows no bounds, the launch of Samsung’s latest-generation foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 — reinforces the brand’s position as a trailblazer of groundbreaking technology.
Simply put, these devices are engineering marvels that allow you to position their displays at any angle, transcending the limits of what you can do with a traditional smartphone.
Whether you're using the Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Fold5 to attend online meetings, snap selfies or stream your favourite series, the ability to open them up and adjust the display to the perfect angle, or fold them shut and view content on their cover screens (known as Flex Windows), guarantees an unparalleled user experience.
And, thanks to the inclusion of a cutting-edge Flex Hinge, these new iterations of the Galaxy Flip and Fold ranges now fold fully flat when closed, making them appear sleeker than their predecessors.
Galaxy Z Flip5: reimagining personalisation and usability
At the heart of every meaningful innovation is the desire to allow individuality, creativity and freedom of expression to flourish. And, thanks to the Galaxy Z Flip5's all-new Flex Window, now 3.78x larger than the previous generation, personalisation knows no bounds.
“[With this Flex Window] you’re getting a full computer-like screen, which is unprecedented, and no other flip phone has this feature. You’re able to put up to 13 widgets on the front screen. It’s your camera, your fitness watch, your calendar all on the front cover. You don’t need to open it, which means you use less battery,” says Kgomotso Mosiane, Samsung SA’s head of marketing for mobile experience,
Using Quick View in the Flex Window, you can view and engage with notifications or browse, delete and add photos to your favourites, all without unfolding your phone. And, when you're shopping up a storm, you can conveniently access your Samsung Wallet without having to open your device.
There are more options to customise the look of this Flex Window, which is essentially your phone's front cover, too. This includes with clocks that mirror the face design of your smartwatch from the Galaxy Watch 6 series, or using new Galaxy Z Flip5 Cases (watch the video below), which allow you to match the "screensaver" displayed in the Flex Window to series of changeable NFC cards.
Having a screen on the front of your smartphone also comes in handy when you're snapping a photo of a friend. Dual Preview allows them to see themselves in the Flex Window, enabling them to make real-time adjustments for that picture-perfect shot,
Speaking of which, the Galaxy Z Flip5's camera includes a Super Steady feature that ensures you'll get a great shot, no matter where your adventures take you, while its AI-powered image signal processing algorithm eliminates visual noise, resulting in incredible images, even when you're shooting in low light conditions or at night. Plus the digital 10X zoom brings clarity to distant subjects, ensuring you can capture those all-important details, even from afar.
Galaxy Z Fold5: a PC in the palm of your hand
The thinnest and lightest Fold yet, the Galaxy Z Fold5 is designed for both work and play.
With its pioneering Multi Window and App Continuity features, dynamic Taskbar — your command centre for seamless navigation, allowing you to effortlessly switch between frequently used apps — and ingenious drag-and-drop functionality, the Galaxy Z Fold5 makes multitasking effortless.
For your viewing pleasure, the Galaxy Z Fold5 allows you to consume your favourite content in portrait or landscape mode on its huge 7.6" Main Screen — who thought you'd ever be able to have a cinematic Big Screen experience on a smartphone? Plus, with peak brightness up to 1,750 nits, you can enjoy your device’s display even under the bright African sun.
This device is also a brilliant choice for gaming enthusiasts: the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy elevates graphics and uses AI to offer dynamic gaming and multi-game functionality.
Sustainability for a brighter tomorrow
The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are manufactured using even more recycled materials than previous devices. This includes pre-consumer recycled glass and aluminium and post-consumer recycled plastics, sourced from discarded fishing nets, water barrels and PET bottles. Even the paper used for the packaging boxes is made using 100% recycled material.
Each device also comes with five years of security updates and four generations of OS upgrades, ensuring a longer, more impactful lifespan.
The Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 are not just devices — they’re gateways to a world where possibilities are endless and experiences are extraordinary. You’re not one-dimensional, so why should your phone be?
For more information, and to purchase your new Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5, visit the Samsung website.
This article was sponsored by Samsung.