And, thanks to the inclusion of a cutting-edge Flex Hinge, these new iterations of the Galaxy Flip and Fold ranges now fold fully flat when closed, making them appear sleeker than their predecessors.

Galaxy Z Flip5: reimagining personalisation and usability

At the heart of every meaningful innovation is the desire to allow individuality, creativity and freedom of expression to flourish. And, thanks to the Galaxy Z Flip5's all-new Flex Window, now 3.78x larger than the previous generation, personalisation knows no bounds.

“[With this Flex Window] you’re getting a full computer-like screen, which is unprecedented, and no other flip phone has this feature. You’re able to put up to 13 widgets on the front screen. It’s your camera, your fitness watch, your calendar all on the front cover. You don’t need to open it, which means you use less battery,” says Kgomotso Mosiane, Samsung SA’s head of marketing for mobile experience,

Using Quick View in the Flex Window, you can view and engage with notifications or browse, delete and add photos to your favourites, all without unfolding your phone. And, when you're shopping up a storm, you can conveniently access your Samsung Wallet without having to open your device.

There are more options to customise the look of this Flex Window, which is essentially your phone's front cover, too. This includes with clocks that mirror the face design of your smartwatch from the Galaxy Watch 6 series, or using new Galaxy Z Flip5 Cases (watch the video below), which allow you to match the "screensaver" displayed in the Flex Window to series of changeable NFC cards.