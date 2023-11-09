Ray-Ban Meta.
Image: Supplied

Created in partnership with Essilor Luxottica, Meta’s new-generation smart glasses have been redesigned from the ground up. You can take a picture or video from your point of view with the 12MP ultra-wide camera and then share these with a simple “send a photo” voice command. They also feature all-new, custom-designed speakers with extended bass, higher maximum volume, and improved directional audio. This means you’ll get less audio leakage than previously, resulting in improved calls, music, and podcasts — even in noisy or windy environments. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 Gen1 Platform, the smart glasses have an IPX4 rating, making them water resistant.

From US$299.

ray-ban.com

• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.

