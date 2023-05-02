Arnette’s latest collection of best-selling eyewear keeps its sights on the good of the planet with eco-friendly designs. The classics are revamped in line with the brand’s 360° sustainability mission that spans in-store materials, website energy consumption, and packaging. Frames in favourite styles such as The Kidd and the gender-fluid Litty are crafted from sustainably sourced, biodegradable bio-acetate, while lenses are made of bio-nylon, with 41% of the raw materials derived from renewable sources. Choose from bold, angular styles inspired by street style and vibrant colour pairings with two-tone lenses.
arnette.com
Style Notes
Future sight
Image: Supplied
Arnette’s latest collection of best-selling eyewear keeps its sights on the good of the planet with eco-friendly designs. The classics are revamped in line with the brand’s 360° sustainability mission that spans in-store materials, website energy consumption, and packaging. Frames in favourite styles such as The Kidd and the gender-fluid Litty are crafted from sustainably sourced, biodegradable bio-acetate, while lenses are made of bio-nylon, with 41% of the raw materials derived from renewable sources. Choose from bold, angular styles inspired by street style and vibrant colour pairings with two-tone lenses.
arnette.com
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
All eyes on Versace
All eyes on EssilorLuxottica: a portfolio worth investing in
Mr Tough Guy
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.