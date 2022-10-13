When it comes to enjoying your day and tracking your workouts, there’s nothing better than Fitbit.
The new Fitbit Sense 2 is the company’s most advanced health- focused smartwatch, with multiple days of battery life. It can help you manage stress and track your heart health with a range of sensors that detect signs of atrial fibrillation through the ECG app. It can also measure heart rate variability, skin temperature, and more.
The Sense 2 packs a world first for a commercially available, mass-consumer device in the form of the new Body Response sensor — the first on-wrist continuous EDA (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management.
R7 499, fitbit.com
