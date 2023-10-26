A larger display won’t make that much of a difference, is what I told myself when I first saw the Galaxy Z Flip5. I was wrong. The larger cover display, the upgraded internals, and Samsung’s software support — as well as the years of refinement — make this the best-equipped flip fold currently available in South Africa. By using the cover display to respond to messages, engage with social media or watch a YouTube video, I find that I’m more intentional when I do open the phone, which ultimately results in me spending less time glued to it. You can also use the camera in flex mode and see what you’re taking a picture of on the outer display, making it perfect for selfies or recording a short video. The Z Flip5 has an IPX8 rating, which means that it can be submerged in 1-3m of water. Combined with the great features and summery pastel colours, this makes it the perfect phone for poolside pics.
R29 999.
samsung.com
The Goods
Make your life effortless with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
Combined with the great features and summery pastel colours, this makes it the perfect phone for poolside pics
Image: Supplied
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.