A larger display won’t make that much of a difference, is what I told myself when I first saw the Galaxy Z Flip5. I was wrong. The larger cover display, the upgraded internals, and Samsung’s software support — as well as the years of refinement — make this the best-equipped flip fold currently available in South Africa. By using the cover display to respond to messages, engage with social media or watch a YouTube video, I find that I’m more intentional when I do open the phone, which ultimately results in me spending less time glued to it. You can also use the camera in flex mode and see what you’re taking a picture of on the outer display, making it perfect for selfies or recording a short video. The Z Flip5 has an IPX8 rating, which means that it can be submerged in 1-3m of water. Combined with the great features and summery pastel colours, this makes it the perfect phone for poolside pics.

