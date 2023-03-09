Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Image: Supplied

Samsung’s latest “Ultra” flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, might look like the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s long-lost twin but, on closer inspection, you’ll spot the changes (most of which are under the hood). The camera rings are slightly larger, the sides are slightly flatter, and it’s available in a new range of refined-yet-muted colours. Taking full advantage of the all-new Adaptive Pixel 200MP main sensor, the S23 Ultra boasts a suite of tools, including the Expert RAW app, Multi-Exposure, Astrophoto settings, and new zoom capabilities directly from the Galaxy Watch5 series.

Not only is this the most advanced camera system on any Samsung Galaxy device but it also has one of the most impressive selfie cameras of the Galaxy S series. Powering the handset is the all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy which, Samsung says, “enables unprecedented performance” and allows the 5 000m Ah battery to last more than 20% longer than that of the S22 Ultra.

While the new S23 Ultra might not be a groundbreaking design, the adage “If it ain’t broke…” certainly applies here. The Ultra line unites all the much-loved features of the industry-redefining Note series and pushes it to new heights without alienating any fans.

Available in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. R31 999.

samsung.com/zatext

 From the March edition of Wanted, 2023.

