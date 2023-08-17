An estimated 50 million people around the world live with limited fine-motor skills. This makes doing everyday things such as applying makeup a challenge. To address this, French beauty giant L’Oréal recently unveiled HAPTA (which translates to “science of touch”) — a handheld, ultra-precise smart makeup applicator for people with limited hand and arm mobility.
“For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive. And this future will be made more accessible by technology,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L’Oréal Group.
The Goods
L’Oréal's science of touch
French beauty giant recently unveiled HAPTA, for people around the world living with limited fine-motor skills
Image: Supplied
An estimated 50 million people around the world live with limited fine-motor skills. This makes doing everyday things such as applying makeup a challenge. To address this, French beauty giant L’Oréal recently unveiled HAPTA (which translates to “science of touch”) — a handheld, ultra-precise smart makeup applicator for people with limited hand and arm mobility.
“For L’Oréal, the future of beauty is inclusive. And this future will be made more accessible by technology,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of the L’Oréal Group.
Image: Supplied
HAPTA uses a combination of built-in smart motion controls and customisable attachments to give users an improved range of motion and precision application. The device has a magnetic attachment for easy use and allows 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of flexion. A clicking feature lets you lock in the intended position, keeps it in position during use, and stores the customised setting. It comes with a built-in battery and allows one hour’s continuous use (10+ applications).
HAPTA’s levelling device, which uses technology originally created by Verily Life Sciences to stabilise utensils, will be piloted later in 2023 by L’Oréal-owned Lancôme in the form of a lipstick applicator.
loreal.com
You might also like...
Sarah Buitendach: A love of lip service
Dermalogica’s double-cleanse in one bottle is pure genius
A hydrated skin makes for a happier face
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.