Dermalogica Oil to Foam Total Cleanser will last you all winter
When Dermalogica first launched their Pre-Cleanse years ago, pioneering the double-cleanse movement, I was an instant fan. Following the belief that proper cleansing is the first step to healthy skin, Dermalogica experts were telling us to cleanse twice. But not everyone has the time, which is why their latest launch of the Oil to Foam Total Cleanser, putting the whole concept into one bottle, is pure genius.
Something happened to my skin when I hit my 40s. It became parched all the time. There wasn’t a time in the day that my skin didn’t appreciate moisture. The richer the cream the better, Hyaluronic acid serums became my daily jam and I started alternating my gel cleanser with a cleansing balm because the tightness was becoming a regular thing. I would dream of Dermalogica’s Pre-Cleanse, but the budget didn’t always allow for it on top of my cleanser, so I would go into the kitchen for some coconut or olive oil to use as pre-cleansers, massaging them all over my face before following up with my actual cleanser, which would otherwise dry me out. Sure, my skin wouldn’t feel tight afterwards, but I was also feeling a little clogged, especially around the nose and chin areas and would need breaks from this DIY version.
When I found out that Dermalogica recently launched an oil cleanser that turns to foam, I obviously had to get my hands on it.
This Sea Buckthorn oil infused formula starts as a golden gel-oil consistency, melting away all makeup, excess sebum, sunscreen, debris and other pollutants and product build-up. On my wet hands, I massage a small drop of the gel-oil into my dry face, taking my time to let my fingertips glide around, encouraging blood circulation and lymphatic drainage (this also just feels really good). I then add a splash of water and watch as the oil gently starts to foam. I massage a little longer before rinsing off to reveal clean, soft and nourished skin. It is amazing how even five minutes after washing my face, there was no urgency to apply a serum or moisturiser immediately. My skin felt comfortable and not tight. This is what I was looking for.
I follow this cleanser with gentle exfoliating pads, a serum, a moisturiser and then sunscreen. I’m using it most mornings and definitely each night. The bottle is quite big and since a little goes a really long way, I will be using this all winter long.
Size: 250ml
Price: R1,199
Stockists: Authorised Dermalogica Spas and Salons.
