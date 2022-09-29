If you’re anything like me, then you want to have your music with you wherever you are. Usually, that requires choosing between portability and audio quality, but with Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Level that’s no longer the case. The new portable wireless home speaker not only delivers the spectacular sound and unrivalled craftsmanship that you’ve come to expect from Bang & Olufsen but also boasts some impressive smarts, including Apple AirPlay 2 connectivity, Spotify Connect, and Google Chromecast built in.
Whether you have it lying flat on a table or hanging on a wall, the speaker can change its tuning intelligently to deliver an exceptional music-listening experience. Thanks to a recessed, built-in handle, Beosound Level can easily be carried about anywhere in thehouse and has an IP54 dust- andsplash-resistant rating.
The Beosound Level speaker: a modern design classic
The new portable wireless home speaker not only delivers spectacular sound but also boasts some impressive smarts
Image: Supplied
It delivers excellent clarity anddynamic bass thanks to its 105Wof music power and five-driverspeaker setup with two 4-inchwoofers, one 2-inch full-range driver, two 0.8-inch tweeters, and lowdistortion amplifiers. It also has advanced multi-channel supportingacoustic features, including nextgeneration active room compensation, and comes with 16 hours ofplaytime. When it’s time to charge, you can choose between an optional wall bracket that allows chargingwhile the speaker is mounted in itor an easy-charge solution with analuminium magnetic puck on theback of the speaker.
Available in a range of changeable covers, including a naturaloak veneer and a knitted darkgrey Kvadrat. US$1 849, bangolufsen.com/en/za
