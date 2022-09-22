LG Styler.
Designed to refresh your clothes, the LG Styler is a steam closet that extends the time between dry-cleaning delicate items and keeps outerwear fresher for longer.

While some have likened the design of the Styler to that of a refrigerator, with its metallic-charcoal finish and scratch-resistant tempered-glass door, I like to think of it as a hi-tech doorway to superior care for your clothing.

It uses chemical-free True-Steam technology to sanitise, deo-dorise, and freshen clothing, while also removing up to 99.9% of bacteria. With dimensions measuring 445mm x 1 850mm x 585mm, the Styler can hold three hangers and a drying rack. Once the water tank is filled, using the device is as simple as choosing from various set programmes via touch controls.

More care settings are available in the ThinQ app. The Styler might seem a niche product, but for the right house it’s a perfect addition — and one that I wish I’d had when I accidentally threw my Calvin Klein knitwear in the wash.

