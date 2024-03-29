“In Japanese, Roku translates to six. House artisans harvest Sakura leaf, Sakura flower, gyokuro tea, sencha tea, sansho pepper and yuzu. during their ideal season before combining them with eight traditional gin botanicals to create a perfectly balanced spirit with yuzu top notes,” Hadebe said.
The House of Suntory Pop-Up Experience
Japanese craftmanship and culture are on show with food and drink lifestyle offerings
House of Suntory is showcasing the essence of Japanese culture and craftmanship with a pop-up tasting installation at Hyde Park Corner for a few weeks.
Expect weekend lifestyle masterclasses ranging from Japanese gastronomy, tea ceremonies and cocktail culture; as well as daily brand tasting experiences offering expertly curated food, gin, and whisky pairings.
The pop-up is rooted in the three pillars of Suntory — WA (being in harmony with Japanese nature); Omotenashi (experiences of Japanese hospitality and culture); and Monozukuri (Japanese craftsmanship), creating an immersive experience of Japan, which is in its cherry blossom season now.
Gucci's queen of cocktails
“This is a key cultural moment in Japan,” said senior marketing manager, Beam Suntory SA, Mapula Hadebe.
“As the coming of spring in the northern hemisphere promises new life, so the blooming of cherry blossoms brings a sense of vitality and vibrancy. At the same time, their short lifespan is a reminder that life is fleeting. The House of Suntory invites South Africans to channel this energy, to take the time to reflect on the year so far and look forward to the rest of 2024 while enjoying quality time with loved ones inspired by the essence of Japan which lies at the heart of our spirits brands.”
The spirits include the Hibiki noble blend of malt and grain whiskies from Suntory’s distilleries boasting a medley of flavours and aromas. The Toki whisky overturns the traditional hierarchy between malt and grain whiskies with a sweet and spicy finish. Roku gin has six special botanicals that make it stand out.
“In Japanese, Roku translates to six. House artisans harvest Sakura leaf, Sakura flower, gyokuro tea, sencha tea, sansho pepper and yuzu. during their ideal season before combining them with eight traditional gin botanicals to create a perfectly balanced spirit with yuzu top notes,” Hadebe said.
When it comes to the intricacies of flavour parings, head chef at KōL Izakhaya, Siphosethu Joseph says they want to highlight the various notes of each product but not overwhelm the palette of the consumer. The idea is to showcase the use of Japanese herbs and botanicals used in House of Suntory and pair it with the food.
“We match the refreshing Roku Gin with succulent prawns, smoke soy butter, and black rice accompanied by a vibrant mixed salad featuring radicchio leaves. This pairing celebrates the affinity between seafood and refreshing drinks, offering a symphony of flavours with every bite and sip,” she said.
“Toki whisky is paired with Wagyu kofta, crafted from 8+ marbling score Wagyu mincemeat infused with sake and umami salt, finished with a luscious house teriyaki sauce made from Kikkoman soy sauce and honey. Accompanied by miso butter-glazed corn and a touch of wasabi salt, this dish elevates the essence of Japanese flavours.”
“Lastly, the complexity of Hibiki whisky is paired with tender organic chicken thighs, marinated in spring onion umami salt and teriyaki for a delightful toffee undertone. Accompanied by sweet snack peppers with romesco, crispy onion, and yuzu pepper, this dish embodies the essence of tapas-style snacking found in Japanese bars.”
Daily brand tasting experiences take place Tuesday to Friday between 1pm and 7pm. Weekend lifestyle masterclasses happen on Saturdays spanning two hours. The House of Suntory pop-up installation is at Hyde Park Corner until April 26.
Tickets are available at Quicket.
