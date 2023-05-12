This is a brand-new dark alcohol-free spirit, crafted in South Africa by one of the world’s leading female master distillers. Free of sugar and artificial flavours and colourings, Mahala Botanical Amber cleverly brings chillies, smoke, and oak to its carefully balanced blend of botanicals. It’s the perfect drink to mix with ginger ale or use as an alcohol-free base for an alternative Old Fashioned. Using a unique, triple-distillation process, Danielle Schoeman achieves a depth of flavour and prestige of finish that is notoriously hard to get with an alcohol-free spirit.
Price per 750ml bottle: R299.
Drinks Cabinet
Inner-city Cape Town: Mahala Botanical Amber
With the right stuff in your glass, you needn’t leave the table to experience the very best out there
Image: Supplied
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.