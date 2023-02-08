Want to extend your Dry January further into 2023, or simply feeling sober-curious for the year ahead? You’re not alone. And aside from the shelves of bottle stores groaning with low- and no-alcohol alternatives, the bar scene worldwide is embracing those who’d rather opt for zero alcohol without giving up on a little mixology magic.
It’s worth noting though that many alcohol-free cocktails do contain trace amounts of alcohol; usually below 0.5%. That is, incidentally, about what you’ll find occurring naturally in a ripe banana, but if you’re strict about alcohol for religious or health reasons, it pays to ask the mixologist behind the bar.
Dublin is hardly a city known for its temperance when it comes to a tipple, but in the heart of Dublin you’ll find one of Europe’s most charming alcohol-free bars. A few steps from the Ha’penny bridge, and almost within sight of the Guinness Storehouse, since 2019 The Virgin Mary has turned out an inspired menu of low-alcohol cocktails.
Zero alcohol is the opposite of zero fun at these cutting-edge bars
The bar scene worldwide is embracing those who’d rather opt for zero alcohol without giving up on a little mixology magic
Image: Supplied
Want to extend your Dry January further into 2023, or simply feeling sober-curious for the year ahead? You’re not alone. And aside from the shelves of bottle stores groaning with low- and no-alcohol alternatives, the bar scene worldwide is embracing those who’d rather opt for zero alcohol without giving up on a little mixology magic.
It’s worth noting though that many alcohol-free cocktails do contain trace amounts of alcohol; usually below 0.5%. That is, incidentally, about what you’ll find occurring naturally in a ripe banana, but if you’re strict about alcohol for religious or health reasons, it pays to ask the mixologist behind the bar.
Dublin is hardly a city known for its temperance when it comes to a tipple, but in the heart of Dublin you’ll find one of Europe’s most charming alcohol-free bars. A few steps from the Ha’penny bridge, and almost within sight of the Guinness Storehouse, since 2019 The Virgin Mary has turned out an inspired menu of low-alcohol cocktails.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
And, first things first … don’t call them “mocktails”. Instead, you’ll find beverage director Alex Morrel shaking up a menu with a remarkable array of multilayered aromatic cocktails that just happen to contain no alcohol.
The upshot of avoiding alcoholic mixers is that more of the ingredients tend to be fresh, flavour-packed and colourful. Take the “Good Hope”, redolent with citrus saffron, charred orange and bright citrus notes, infused with chamomile to help you relax. While the cocktails are the main attraction, there’s a wide range of alcohol-free beer and wine on offer too. You won’t go wrong with the hoppy Brewdog Nanny State.
Image: Supplied
Across the Irish Sea, the English town of Brighton has long been home to a vibrant creative community, and the opening of Tørstigbar in late 2022 has brought the sharp end of the alcohol-free trend to this popular seaside town.
Luke and Emmi Cousins were inspired to open Tørstigbar after a trip to Denmark, but here their focus is firmly on British brands, from low-alcohol ales and the only 0% Guinness draft in England to cocktails made with innovative alcohol-free “spirits”. Our advice? Arrive “Tørstig”, or “thirsty” in Danish.
Image: Supplied
Alcohol-free bars are, of course, hardly new. In the wake of the British Temperance Movement, booze-free drinking holes became popular, as they did when Prohibition took hold across the Atlantic.
There’s certainly no shortage of great bars in New York, and I’d say it’s hard to beat a martini at The High Line Hotel’s Remote View Bar. But not far off, in trendy Chelsea, a new cocktail experience will tempt you to go zero. Absence of Proof is the creation of Elizabeth Gascoigne, whose wildly popular pop-up events offer a menu of eight bespoke cocktails each night, alongside low-alcohol beers and wines from across the US.
Travelling to the West Coast? The Ocean Beach Café brings a breezy California vibe to the alcohol-free experience, with Joshua James’ low-key cafe set just one block back from the beach in San Francisco.
And if your budget’s keeping you closer to home? Luckily, a few forward-thinking barkeeps have got your back.
In Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront, Kurt Schlechter’s acclaimed “cocktail kitchen” Cause Effect — rated #53 in the 2022 World’s Best Bars — offers a selection of virgin cocktails drawing flavours from local fynbos, while at the Gigi Rooftop atop Gorgeous George Hotel, bartender Leighton Rathbone offers an impressive selection of alcohol-free options. Try the Marzi Gold infused with Goodleaf CBD, almond, vanilla and citrus.
Up in Johannesburg, look no further than Parkwood’s A Streetbar Named Desire, where the bespoke menu shakes up a new take on the classic Sidecar and New York Sour.
You might also like...
Exclusive | Michelin-starred chef to head up Spier Manor House dining experience
Edge at the famed Belmond Mount Nelson dishes up old favourites with a fine twist
Five food trends for 2023 and where to taste them
Review | De Eetkamer