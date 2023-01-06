The show arrives on our shores amid a burgeoning interest in Italian wines among SA consumers.
The show arrives on our shores amid a burgeoning interest in Italian wines among SA consumers.
Image: Supplied

Gambero Rosso, Italy’s leading Italian wine and food media company, returns to Cape Town with the Top Italian Wines Roadshow, which will see a selection of the best premium wines of Italy coming to the city.

On the international tour, Cape Town is one of ten major cities — including Seoul, Sao Paulo, Miami, Mexico City and Sydney — to play host to this vinous exploration of fine Italian wines.

Taking place at the V&A Waterfront, the event features an interactive walk-around wine tasting, dedicated entirely to premium wines from across Italy. The show presents an unrivalled opportunity for the South African wine industry and wine lovers alike to taste 150 wines from more than 30 wineries.

Dining in the great outdoors

After decades of bringing art, travel, and food together, land artist Jim Denevan’s Outstanding in the Field, a roving dining experience, made its ...
Travel
6 days ago

From Piedmont and Puglia to Tuscany and Veneto, the wines on offer run the gambit of Italy’s wine regions, their varietals and styles of winemaking, with producers the likes of Masciarelli, Tenuta Mara, San Felice and Andreola pouring their wines for tasting. It is an occasion second-to-none to discover Italy’s diverse and distinct wines, regions, terroir and denominations.

In addition to the walk-around tastings, masterclasses led by Marco Sabellico, wine expert and senior editor of Italy’s definitive wine guide, Vini d’Italia, will be an in-depth experience for the more serious wine enthusiast.

While certainly a celebration of Italy, guests can expect some local love too. The show will  host the award ceremony during which Gambero Rosso reveals its latest restaurant list featuring the most authentic Italian trattorias, wine bars and pizzerias in Cape Town according to ratings by its digital guide, Top Italian Restaurants.

During the first three months of 2022, imports of Italian still and sparkling wines grew almost 83.5%

The show arrives on our shores amid a burgeoning interest in Italian wines among SA consumers — which has seen a significant upturn, judging by the increase in imports. During the first three months of 2022, imports of Italian still and sparkling wines grew almost 83.5% from a value of €477,552 in 2021 to €875,855 in 2022, bringing Italy’s market share in SA based on the first quarter of 2022 to almost 8.9%.

So if you are a fan of a crisp prosecco or perhaps more in the mood for a brooding Barbera, make sure you make your booking for the Top Italian Wine Roadshow. To book your spot or find out more contact Gudrun Clark.

See: gudrun@gc-com.co.za

You might also like...

Veuve Clicquot's winemaker Bruno Dagnée on the Maison's dedication to its reserve wines

We sit down with Bruno Dagnée, Veuve Clicquot's winemaker, to discuss the Maison's recent anniversary celebrations and the third edition of Veuve ...
Food & Drink
5 days ago

Uncovering hidden gems: Cigars to sample for the new year

A Review of the Plasencia Alma del Campo, Oliva Master Blends 3 Liga Maestro and Alec Bradley Black Market Esteli Diamond
Food & Drink
5 days ago

Must-have restaurant reservations this summer

We get an exclusive first-look at three of the most exciting new eateries that opened this month
Food & Drink
2 weeks ago

Ellerman House’s executive chef on Champagne and food pairing

Chef Kieran Whyte talks us through the ins & outs of sparking wine pairings
Food & Drink
3 weeks ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X