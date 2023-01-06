From Piedmont and Puglia to Tuscany and Veneto, the wines on offer run the gambit of Italy’s wine regions, their varietals and styles of winemaking, with producers the likes of Masciarelli, Tenuta Mara, San Felice and Andreola pouring their wines for tasting. It is an occasion second-to-none to discover Italy’s diverse and distinct wines, regions, terroir and denominations.
Gambero Rosso's top Italian wine roadshow is coming to Cape Town
The prestigious wine show will be visiting the Mother City on the January 26 - here's everything you need to know
Image: Supplied
Gambero Rosso, Italy’s leading Italian wine and food media company, returns to Cape Town with the Top Italian Wines Roadshow, which will see a selection of the best premium wines of Italy coming to the city.
On the international tour, Cape Town is one of ten major cities — including Seoul, Sao Paulo, Miami, Mexico City and Sydney — to play host to this vinous exploration of fine Italian wines.
Taking place at the V&A Waterfront, the event features an interactive walk-around wine tasting, dedicated entirely to premium wines from across Italy. The show presents an unrivalled opportunity for the South African wine industry and wine lovers alike to taste 150 wines from more than 30 wineries.
From Piedmont and Puglia to Tuscany and Veneto, the wines on offer run the gambit of Italy’s wine regions, their varietals and styles of winemaking, with producers the likes of Masciarelli, Tenuta Mara, San Felice and Andreola pouring their wines for tasting. It is an occasion second-to-none to discover Italy’s diverse and distinct wines, regions, terroir and denominations.
In addition to the walk-around tastings, masterclasses led by Marco Sabellico, wine expert and senior editor of Italy’s definitive wine guide, Vini d’Italia, will be an in-depth experience for the more serious wine enthusiast.
While certainly a celebration of Italy, guests can expect some local love too. The show will host the award ceremony during which Gambero Rosso reveals its latest restaurant list featuring the most authentic Italian trattorias, wine bars and pizzerias in Cape Town according to ratings by its digital guide, Top Italian Restaurants.
The show arrives on our shores amid a burgeoning interest in Italian wines among SA consumers — which has seen a significant upturn, judging by the increase in imports. During the first three months of 2022, imports of Italian still and sparkling wines grew almost 83.5% from a value of €477,552 in 2021 to €875,855 in 2022, bringing Italy’s market share in SA based on the first quarter of 2022 to almost 8.9%.
So if you are a fan of a crisp prosecco or perhaps more in the mood for a brooding Barbera, make sure you make your booking for the Top Italian Wine Roadshow. To book your spot or find out more contact Gudrun Clark.
See: gudrun@gc-com.co.za
