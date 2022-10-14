Steenberg’s Lady R Cap Classique 2017.
Image: Supplied

With a pale copper hue and bold citrus-biscuit nose. The creaminess on the palate is complemented by a refreshing acidity and salinity. Comprising 70% pinot noir and 30% chardonnay, it’s made in the traditional French method and boasts elegantly fine bubbles that contribute to the overall texture and mouthfeel of the wine.

Available at Steenberg Vineyards and select liquor stores for approximately R432 per bottle.

