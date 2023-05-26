The purest expression of Steenberg’s famed terroir, this is a blend of the top two sauvignon blanc vineyards on the estate. The end result: a lush garden in your glass, brimming with nasturtium, sugar snap peas, fresh asparagus, and crushed lemon leaves. Further down the garden path, a mouth-watering acidity leads to a full and long finish. It’s a wonderful food wine that will reward cellaring for up to 20 years.
Price per bottle: R260.
Drinks Cabinet
Steenberg Black Swan Sauvignon Blanc 2022 is the purest expression of the estate’s famed terroir
This blend a lush garden in your glass
Image: Supplied
• From the May edition of Wanted, 2023.