Honor VS Cognac.
Image: Supplied

What’s so Very Special about this cognac? Created from specially selected eau-de-vie and sourced from the finest crus (sub-regions) of Cognac, France, this precious liquid is delicately blended and then aged for several years in French Limousin-oak casks. The result: a bold, full-bodied blend that is distinctively smooth and consistently remarkable. With a growing trail of international awards in its wake, Honor VS is well worth splashing out on.

R550 a bottle at select retailers.

• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
