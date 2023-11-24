What’s so Very Special about this cognac? Created from specially selected eau-de-vie and sourced from the finest crus (sub-regions) of Cognac, France, this precious liquid is delicately blended and then aged for several years in French Limousin-oak casks. The result: a bold, full-bodied blend that is distinctively smooth and consistently remarkable. With a growing trail of international awards in its wake, Honor VS is well worth splashing out on.
R550 a bottle at select retailers.
Add this Honor VS Cognac to your collection
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.