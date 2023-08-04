Its deep, coppery amber colour hints at the rich, full-bodied flavour that awaits. Offering an abundance of tobacco and cocoa notes, as well as slivers of candied fruit and prunes, this refined cognac is crafted using prestigious eaux-de-vie from grande and petite champagne crus. Matured in French oak for a minimum of 10 years, the resultant liquid is as smooth as it is sumptuous.
Available from Norman Goodfellows at R3 299 per bottle.
Drinks cabinet
Bisquit & Dubouché X.O. cognac is as smooth as it is sumptuous
Composed mainly of Grande and Petite Champagne, the most prestigious vintages, its allure is most certainly to be found on the palate
Image: Supplied
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.