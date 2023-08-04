Bisquit & Dubouché X.O.
Bisquit & Dubouché X.O.
Image: Supplied

Its deep, coppery amber colour hints at the rich, full-bodied flavour that awaits. Offering an abundance of tobacco and cocoa notes, as well as slivers of candied fruit and prunes, this refined cognac is crafted using prestigious eaux-de-vie from grande and petite champagne crus. Matured in French oak for a minimum of 10 years, the resultant liquid is as smooth as it is sumptuous.

Available from Norman Goodfellows at R3 299 per bottle.

• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
