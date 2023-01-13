With its brave design and intense taste, Martell XO Cognac embodies the audacious spirit of the original Maison Martell.
A bold black-pepper and coriander nose leads to a rounded and fruity fig flavour on the palate, followed by the characteristic strength and finesse of Grande Champagne. Ideal for special occasions, have it neat, on ice or with a dash of water.
Retailing for R2 779 per 750ml bottle.
The embodiment of an audacious spirit
The Martell XO Cognac is a masterpiece of blending
