Martell XO Cognac.
Image: Supplied

With its brave design and intense taste, Martell XO Cognac embodies the audacious spirit of the original Maison Martell.

A bold black-pepper and coriander nose leads to a rounded and fruity fig flavour on the palate, followed by the characteristic strength and finesse of Grande Champagne. Ideal for special occasions, have it neat, on ice or with a dash of water.

Retailing for R2 779 per 750ml bottle.

