Saturdays boast a large range of workshops from weaving to other interesting activities for adults and children alike. Or just roam about and take in the fresh air, petals and enjoy the creak of old wooden floor boards that tell so many stories of randlords of old and all who trod through the passages over time.
It’s a great location to get that on-time Christmas shopping in; it’s always great to buy local and they have lots on offer. The vendors will rotate, so you can go more than once and not see the same thing. It is also a great opportunity to get out and eat in the City of Gold, without being under a steel construction. It will be great to swap strong LED lighting for fairy lights twinkling in trees.
The AndTicks web page lists their full updated programme, so you can see what will be happening over the next few weekends. Tickets are also available on site. Ensure that you get one for parking too if you plan to drive there, though parking is limited, so consider ride share to get there.
In Joburg at the weekend, tick AndTicks off on your list of weekend antics.
Image: Supplied
As Joburg’s jacarandas rain down purple petals over parts of the city, it is the sign that furious studying is upon those students with year-end exams, but also signals the countdown to the end of the year.
It also makes Joburgers ready to be out in the city and explore in the warmer weather. Where to go though that is not a mall is a common refrain.
Vicky Ross and her team have a lovely little something up their creative sleeves. Just under the blossoming jacarandas, set in a sprawling garden and beautiful old home, their new venture Andticks (pronounced antics) is set to tick a lot of the must-haves for a lovely weekend out and about.
Confessions of a foodie
The AndTicks experience combines strolling through rooms with different vendors selling everything from a well-curated selection of children’s books and clothes from AndBathandwa to accessible art pieces dotted around all the walls in the space from various local artists.
In another room there are vintage clothes from Retrow Vintage, and pieces of furniture from Daily that make you reimagine your space for that December minirenovation.
Take a stroll into the garden with umbrellas and chairs dotted about reminiscent of the best of garden scenes and make your way to the food. Yum!
There are many names that we are familiar with on the Joburg food scene, but just never quite get to or miss the popup. Be ready to sample the finest of dishes from Acid or the special dinner that Glory is hosting. If you get to AndTicks in the morning, frankly, whatever time of the day, be sure to sample a delight or two from La Tarte Patisserie. How did we not know this place existed until this week? Ooh yum! I hope they have the raspberry tart — that fine, crisp pastry, the tartness of the raspberries. Delicious!
Many workshops
AndTicks is open at weekends, Friday until Sunday, and runs until November 26. Friday late afternoon, go in and get a little shopping done before a sundowner in the garden or book for dinner and one of the many great nights of entertainment they have on, like performances from Muneyi and friends.
Image: Alexis Silberbauer
