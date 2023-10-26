On winning this award, Miramar Collection’s founder, Nicky van der Walt, said that it serves as “a reminder that hard work and dedication to the craft of dining does not go unnoticed in the industry, and further fuels [them] to continue offering premium dining experiences”.
Tang V&A crowned Africa’s Best New Restaurant, sets sites on Dubai
Before its Dubai debut, Tang’s accolade shines a spotlight on Cape Town’s culinary excellence on the global stage
Image: Supplied
Named Africa’s Best New Restaurant 2023, located in Africa’s Best Culinary City 2023 (Cape Town), Tang V&A Waterfront is raising the bar in Miramar Collection’s restaurant empire.
It’s perhaps auspicious that Tang V&A Waterfront was named Africa’s Best New Restaurant 2023 last week at the World Culinary Awards held at the Atlantis The Royal Hotel, Dubai, putting the restaurant name on the Dubai culinary scene before it is set to open Tang Dubai in December 2023.
The World Culinary Awards are now in their fourth year and aim to be the global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the culinary industry and rate restaurants and culinary experiences across the globe, with SA also being named Africa’s Best Culinary Destination 2023 at the same awards.
