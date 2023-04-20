Thanks to the diversity of Franschhoek’s soils, the microclimates created by its mountains, and its world-class estates, it is a treasure trove for wine fundis. The Regional Series Franschhoek Semillon 2021 is a sublime blend of four local winemakers’ finest semillon barrels in a uniquely collaborative process. Subtle notes of lemon zest on the nose lead to an equally fresh palate, balanced by a rich texture indicative of quality time spent in oak.
R250 a bottle at wadebales.co.za
• From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.