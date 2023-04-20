Regional Series Franschhoek Semillon 2021.
Regional Series Franschhoek Semillon 2021.
Image: Supplied

Thanks to the diversity of Franschhoek’s soils, the microclimates created by its mountains, and its world-class estates, it is a treasure trove for wine fundis. The Regional Series Franschhoek Semillon 2021 is a sublime blend of four local winemakers’ finest semillon barrels in a uniquely collaborative process. Subtle notes of lemon zest on the nose lead to an equally fresh palate, balanced by a rich texture indicative of quality time spent in oak.

R250 a bottle at wadebales.co.za

You might also like...

Small is beautiful in Cape Town’s suburban wine route

Discover magical scenery, top-class restaurants and world-class wine in Constantia
Food & Drink
2 months ago

Wine | Tokara's 2020 Vintage Release

The family-owned estate looks to the future with a superlative new vintage and an ardent dedication to sustainability
Food & Drink
3 months ago

The Wade Bales Regional Series

Created to showcase the diversity of the Cape winelands, each wine in this range pays tribute to a region’s signature style
Food & Drink
5 months ago

 From the April edition of Wanted, 2023.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X