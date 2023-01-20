The solar plant project is but the latest sustainable development at Tokara who have been successfully running a composting and recycling program for the past decade. This is addition to the constant pursuit to implement responsible wine production in line with international market expectations.
This is but one facet of the farm’s long-term goals and underlined its commitment to its people, the environment, and leaving a legacy for future generations, all while producing wines of exception quality.
The Estate, which has a strong focus on Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon, has once again delivered another superb vintage with its 2020 release.
Winemaker Stuart Botha commenting “2020 was a powerful vintage, perfect in every sense – from grape to juice to wine, the stars aligned and ensured a beautiful outcome,”
Tokara Directors Reserve White 2020
The estate’s flagship white, this Bordeaux white blend comprises of Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon from the highest slopes of the Simonsberg. It’s a wine of remarkable tension and texture. On the nose, aromas of baked apple, pears and ripe grapefruit mingle with those of toasted brioche and hay. This follows through to a rich, waxy palate which is beautifully brought into balance by a fresh acidity and long lingering, saline finish. It’s a wine which is both complex and elegant, rich yet fresh – an exercise in precision and balance.
Wine | Tokara's 2020 Vintage Release
The family-owned estate looks to the future with a superlative new vintage and an ardent dedication to sustainability
Image: Supplied
The prestigious Stellenbosch wine estate launched their latest vintages with an exceptional lunch at Ellerman House Hotel. In addition to the new wines, the team used the opportunity to further elaborate on their consistent strive towards a greener and more sustainable future.
This mission, underpinned by the commissioning of a 780 kW solar plant, is a major focus area for the famed wine and olive estate as they go into 2023.
“This significant investment in solar energy not only impacts the protection of the environment, but it also helps to ensure the continuity of our operations in an unpredictable energy supply period. By adapting to change and embracing a greener future, we are positioning ourselves as a viable business for all those involved,” says Tokara GM Karl Lambour.
Image: Supplied
Tokara Directors Reserve Red 2020
A Cabernet Sauvignon led Bordeaux blend complete with Petit Verdot, Merlot, Cabernet Franc and Malbec. Aromas of dark fruits, cedar, tobacco and hints of eucalyptus and clove, lead to a broad, rich palate. Superb purity and poise, the notes mirror those of the nose accompanied by a firm and pleasing tannins which lead to a long finish.
Image: Supplied
Tokara Reserve Collection Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
A classic expression of Stellenbosch Cabernet. Perfumed fruit aromas of black cherry, plum and bramble mingle with those of raw cocoa, graphite and five spice on the nose. Full bodied, the palate display’s impressive fruit intensity, along with fine, polished tannins, an underlying freshness and a persistent finish.
Image: Supplied
In addition to the 2020 releases, the day also saw the release of the 2022 vintage of the Estate’s Elgin Reserve Collection Sauvignon Blanc – a beautiful expression of the grape – as well as the equally impressive 2019 Reserve Collection Syrah. The prestigious estate once again delivering a superlative, new vintage of their wines.
