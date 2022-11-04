The project brings together leading winemakers who contribute their best wines to create the ultimate expression of their region.
Whether you choose the complex Constantia White 2021 (a five-star sauvignon blanc/semillon blend), the golden-delicious Breedekloof Chenin 2021, the serious Franschhoek Semillon 2021, the opulent Swartland Syrah 2020, or the celebrated Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, this range offers aspirational luxury that’s well worth toasting.
R1 650 for the set. wadebales.co.za
The Wade Bales Regional Series
Created to showcase the diversity of the Cape winelands, each wine in this range pays tribute to a region’s signature style

