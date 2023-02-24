Chefs Warehouse Bree Street
Marking a triumphant return to Bree Street, Chef Liam Tomlin has once again opened Chefs Warehouse on the popular foodie strip. Situated directly across from its original location, the eatery now takes up the ground floor of the chef’s three-storey culinary concept, The Bailey. Fans of the original Chefs Warehouse can look out for old favourites like the salt & pepper squid with chilli, pineapple and caramelised ginger, and vietnamese rice paper rolls; and of course a signature Risotto dish. It will also feature some exciting new dishes conceptualised by Tomlin and Executive Chef of The Bailey, Asher Abramowitz.
- Open all day from 12:00 to 21:00, the á la carte menu invites diners to order individual plates from the tapas menu of vegetarian, vegan and meat dishes, as well as fish dishes prepared at the open seafood bar.
Salon Pot Luck Club
Another award-winning chef with an exciting new restaurant opening is Chef Luke Dale Roberts, who will be bringing Salon Pot Luck Club to The Old Biscuit Mill – in the same building which houses The Pot Luck Club restaurant. The vision for the soon-to-open bar-meets-eatery is for the space to serve as a salon or “library” that guests can visit before or after dining at The Pot Luck Club - though it will also be open as a stand-alone destination for guests wanting to experience something a little different. Expect a modern take on French-inspired canapes, clever cocktails (here’s hoping for the revival of The Test Kitchen’s famed Jerusalem Artichoke one) and fine wines, all served up in the stylish, industrial space.
- Salon Pot Luck Club is set to open in March 2023.
Kantien by Bertus Basson
Stellenbosch’s bustling foodie scene shows no signs of slowing down either, with acclaimed chef Bertus Basson’s latest venture set to open its doors on 24 February 2023. The new casual eatery, Kantien on Papegaai Street, is a brand new concept in Basson’s stable of restaurants. Here the chef has really poured his personality into the eatery, with the ambience,décor and menu reflecting the chef’s fun-loving meets rock ‘n roll personality. The menu offering up snacks: cheese grillers,crispy squid and smoked provolone; large plates: grilled chicken sandos, ceasar salads and ‘plankie vleis’ being the cut of the day; as well as and pizza with toppings ranging from a simple margarita to ‘The Fun Guy’ with chorizo, beef fat confit mushrooms and parmesan. End of your meal with a soft serve sugar cone or a decadent choc-chip cookie sundae.
- Kantien is all set to welcome guests every week from Tuesday – Saturday, 12:00 – 20:00.
The Cape is abuzz with a host of exciting new restaurant openings.
