Chef Mantis Shabane’s sustainable vision for neighbourhood dining
With a focus on dietetics and nutrition, Chef Mantis Shabane brings a unique perspective to the menu at Breezeblock Cafe
Image: Supplied
After years of working in a fast-paced corporate environment, Chef Mantis Shabane decided to follow her true passion — and made a bold career pivot into the culinary world. Mantis recently made her way back to Breezeblock, as a business partner at the vibrant cafe located in the historic Johannesburg neighbourhood of Brixton. With its lively atmosphere and unique combination of music, visual arts and food, Breezeblock has quickly become a cultural hub in the community.
Despite the exciting new venture, Shabane has not lost sight of her life’s work — promoting healthy eating, especially for children. With a focus on dietetics and nutrition, she brings a unique perspective to the menu at Breezeblock, making it a must-visit for anyone looking for delicious, nutritious cuisine. We find out more about her vision.
Image: Supplied
Can you tell us about your background and how you became a chef and business partner at Breezeblock?
I come from a corporate background, the motor industry to be exact. I have always enjoyed cooking and decided to end my ten-year corporate career to pursue a career in culinary arts. I studied professional cookery and culinary arts at HTA School of Culinary Arts. After I graduated I opened a business called Bitten Studio which specialises in private chef services, dietetics and nutrition, events and celebrations, consultation and food styling. One of my very first clients was Breezeblock Café.
You were part of the Breezeblock cafe when it opened in 2017, where you developed the initial menu, before going to pursue other endeavours. What have you been up to since then and why did you decide to come back?
I poured my entire heart into Bitten Studio. The portfolio of the work done under Bitten is quite extensive. Bitten achieved a lot in a small period of time. Other than the large portfolio of corporate and private clients, we frequented the film and production world doing food styling for Netflix, Showmax and print media, which was an exciting creative outlet. Bitten also curated brunch- and dinner-themed events. The decision to come back to Breezeblock was organic and timeous. I left initially so I could spread my wings and discover my place within this industry. I felt with the experience I garnered over the years I could be more beneficial to the business which has always had a very special place in my heart. So when Breezeblock owner David Du Preez opened up the opportunity at Breezeblock, it felt absolutely right to engage it.
Image: Supplied
How do you approach menu development and ingredient sourcing for your dishes?
Research is very important. I consume a lot of food content for inspiration. Once I come up with an idea, I then check factors like sustainability (if the ingredients required are environmentally friendly and eco-responsible) and practicality. Seasonability also plays a big role, hence my menus evolve a lot with the seasons which essentially makes the ingredients more affordable and sustainable.
Can you share a particularly memorable experience or accomplishment from your culinary career?
Foodstyling and dietetics is something I never intended to do going into the industry and I was pleasantly surprised at how enjoyable it was. I got the opportunity to style the wedding scenes of How To Ruin Christmas the Wedding which was one of my favourite briefs to date and really moved me on in the industry. Second to that was serving dessert hanging from a crane in the sky overlooking Soweto. So much fun!
Image: Supplied
How do you balance running a successful business as a chef while maintaining a work-life balance?
It’s early days in the restaurant world so I am still figuring a lot out and I am yet to find a perfect balance. I do spend a lot more time at work than at home. I am a single mother to two boys (16 years and 18 months); without sound routine and discipline it really would fall apart. I try not to take work home even mentally so that I can give my kids the time they deserve .
Can you speak about any initiatives or causes that you are particularly passionate about and how you incorporate them into your work with food?
Dietetics and nutrition are my life work. Child nutrition especially is something I really advocate for. I am very focused on making menus to be as dietary inclusive as possible regardless of client or brief. This is the work I am focusing on at Breezeblock and it’s something David Du Preez and I are equally passionate about. Food should not only taste good but must be good for one’s body and mind. Spaces like Breezeblock should have options for every dietary requirement so we continue to add gluten free and plant-based options to our menus to accommodate our patrons.
How does the location of your restaurant in Brixton influence the atmosphere and offerings of the establishment?
Brixton is a culturally and economically diverse neighbourhood with a strong sense of community. “Brixtonites” are an array of beautiful people from every walk of life and it reflects in the cafe as well. The cafe is in the heart of Brixton. We are an inclusive, gender nonconforming, diverse space. We have hosted talks, book launches and events that are open to everyone who want to engage the space. We also coexist with the Lapa, which is part of the Goethe-Institut that runs artist residencies and meaningful cultural programmes.
Image: Supplied
Can you speak about how Breezeblock engages with and supports the local community and businesses within the neighbourhood?
Breezeblock is where neighbours meet and hangout, so it’s one of the places the community is built in and conversations are had. We provide the venue at a discount to people who push causes we believe in or when there is a community event like the Brixton light festival. Sometimes up and coming creatives also use the space for their shoots.
Visit Breezeblock Café breezeblock.co.za
