Still, they’re off to an impressive start. Their collection of Silkie whiskeys has revived the almost-forgotten smoky style of Irish whiskey.

Category Winner at the World Whiskies Awards 2021, The Legendary Silkie Irish Whiskey (RSP R595) is their first signature blend, made from the finest double and triple-distilled soft-grain whiskey, with a hint of peated malt. A perfect sipping whiskey, it can be enjoyed as is, over ice, or topped with premium ginger ale and a few dashes of bitters over ice.

The Legendary Dark Silkie Irish Whiskey (RSP R610) is for those who like whiskey with a little more character. A smoky blend of double-distilled single malts and triple-distilled peated single malts, it should be savoured in the later watches of the night.

