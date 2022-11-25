“We are making a few adjustments to the menu and adding lighter, more Mediterranean flavours – even Paella,” Higgs explains. “We’ll still have our bar snack menu, and we’ll be introducing our selection of local and international aged meat cuts to clients [in Cape Town]. Also, lots of fish – light, fresh and cooked on the coals.”
Where Joburg has the jacarandas, Cape Town has the breathtaking views of mountain and harbour – which will no doubt make the restaurant’s bar and wrap around patio, the place to be for sunset sipping, all year round.
Expect world class cocktails and a phenomenal wine cellar curated by group sommelier, Wikus Human, along with Marble’s signature top-notch service to round off the experience.
“The expansion of the Marble Group to Cape Town is the next step for us,” explains co-founder of the group, Gary Kyriacou. “We see a huge amount of opportunity in bringing an experience like Marble to the Mother City. Although it will be slightly different to Marble in Johannesburg, we believe that by delivering luxury through experience, quality and intuitive service, Marble Cape Town will really be a special destination.”
Marble Cape Town is set to open its doors spring/summer 2023. The 800m² space will seat approximately 220 people.
Image: Supplied
The dynamic restaurant group, helmed by Chef David Higgs and restaurateur Gary Kyriacou, have announced the opening of a Cape Town property, with the opening set for late 2023.
The celebrated chef made the announcement upon accepting the EatOut Style Award at the award ceremony last Sunday.
The establishment is set to be the crown jewel in its V&A Waterfront location, with the rooftop space – framed almost entirely by glass - set to boast panoramic views of the Mother City from its prime location. Marble Group interior director, Irene Kyriacou, will once again head up interiors – creating a one-of-a-kind, stylish and ultra luxurious space for the city. Expect all the glamour and attention to detail of Marble tailored for the Cape.
“While we are still busy working with our architecture and design teams on the interiors to finalise the plans, what we can share is that we will be retaining the intrinsic aesthetic of Marble,” explains Irene. “The space will incorporate some of the artists and artisans who collaborated with us on the original space including Krisjan Rossouw and Sarita Immelman from GRID Worldwide.”
“We want to keep our attention to art and detail, but adapt it to the Cape Town environment, and really step it up,” explains Irene. “Sarita’s cornicing, and Krisjan’s art have become synonymous with the Marble space, so we will bring in those elements in Cape Town too, but also work with some new artists.”
Image: Supplied
Meat and flame enthusiasts, Marble Cape Town will offer patrons a similar live fire experience to what they’ve come to expect in Johannesburg – a Grillworks once again planned to be the centre piece of the open kitchen, with the menu focus remaining on premium flame cooked meat and produce.
