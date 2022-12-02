Deeper, more meaningful connections between consumers and their friends are at the core of this ethos, ensuring Klipdrift is there in the moments that matter.
As one of South Africa’s iconic brands, it offers a range of products, such as Klipdrift Premium, Klipdrift Export, and the “ready-to-drink” range Klipdrift and Cola, plus a bonus new variant — Klipdrift and Cola Zero Sugar. spontaneous mood and mindset: loud, glow, bold, smooth, and bright. Pick and match a bottle with the mindset that best resonates with you, then live the experience together with your tribe.
A living legacy in every drop
Introducing The Drop — a pristine blend of Louis XIII cognac
Image: Supplied
True luxury is immaterial, because true luxury is about spontaneity. It is all about our experiences and with whom we share them.
And it is with this in mind that Louis XIII, the iconic cognac, introduces The Drop — a pristine blend of Louis XIII cognac in a breakthrough product built for nomadism and the new generation’s attitude to life. The Drop is available by the unit or in an exclusive box of five bottles, each of which reflects a Klipdrift is an easydrinking, unpretentious brandy crafted for genuine moments with true friends.
Deeper, more meaningful connections between consumers and their friends are at the core of this ethos, ensuring Klipdrift is there in the moments that matter.
As one of South Africa’s iconic brands, it offers a range of products, such as Klipdrift Premium, Klipdrift Export, and the “ready-to-drink” range Klipdrift and Cola, plus a bonus new variant — Klipdrift and Cola Zero Sugar. spontaneous mood and mindset: loud, glow, bold, smooth, and bright. Pick and match a bottle with the mindset that best resonates with you, then live the experience together with your tribe.
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
Wine bar hopping in Stellenbosch
Marble Restaurant to open in the Mother City
Sugarbird Honeybush & Moringa Gin
A toast to The Inventer