Sipsmith London Dry Gin.
Sipsmith London Dry Gin.
Image: Supplied

Sipsmith? Why Sipsmith? Well, in much the same way as wordsmiths seek to craft the finest writing, Sipsmith is devoted to crafting the finest drinks.

And if its London Dry Gin is anything to go by, it is indeed worthy of the title. Sipsmith makes gin the way it used to be — crafted by hand, in small batches — in the first copper-pot distillery to open in London since 1820. The result: a quintessential gin that’s bold, complex, and aromatic — smooth enough for a martini, yet rich and balanced enough for a G&T.

Retails from R399 a bottle.

You might also like...

Cigars that will keep you coming back for more

Three high-quality cigar brands that never disappoint, no matter how often you inhale their smooth, spicy flavours
Food & Drink
3 weeks ago

Five Cap Classiques to pop into spring

As an ode to the season ahead and in recognition of the mighty fine sparkling wine being produced in SA, we raise a toast to some top of the pop, Cap ...
Food & Drink
1 month ago

Cocktail Recipe | Hendrick's Midsummer Solstice Bramble

An easy, minimal effort cocktail recipe that's gauranteed to impress you and your guests
Food & Drink
1 month ago

Cigar festivals around the world that should be on your bucket list

While there are smaller tours of cigar factories, there are three major cigar festivals that should be on every cigar-enthusiast's bucket list
Travel
1 month ago
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X