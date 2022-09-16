Sipsmith? Why Sipsmith? Well, in much the same way as wordsmiths seek to craft the finest writing, Sipsmith is devoted to crafting the finest drinks.
And if its London Dry Gin is anything to go by, it is indeed worthy of the title. Sipsmith makes gin the way it used to be — crafted by hand, in small batches — in the first copper-pot distillery to open in London since 1820. The result: a quintessential gin that’s bold, complex, and aromatic — smooth enough for a martini, yet rich and balanced enough for a G&T.
Sipsmith London Dry Gin
Sipsmith is devoted to crafting the finest drinks
Image: Supplied
Retails from R399 a bottle.
