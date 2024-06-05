The CHIMI store on the bustling Shortmarket Street in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

Swedish eyewear brand CHIMI has arrived in Cape Town with a bang. The simply appointed flagship store on the City Bowl’s bustling Shortmarket Street features rows of narrow shelves, colour-coded and lined with a range of classy, flattering shapes.

There’s a style and colour that suits every face and personality. I went to the shop to find the perfect pair for me, which wasn’t difficult as the brand prides itself on offering classic shapes that enhance the aesthetics of any face.

The store was designed by Jani Kristoffersen and Johan Berglund of Swedish design studio CAMPUS as an ode to eyewear and in its unadulterated simplicity. There’s not much to distract from the beautiful frames and trendy colours on offer.

CHIMI round with green lenses, Lightweight, durable and funky.
Image: Supplied

“While maintaining core furniture pieces synonymous with CHIMI’s existing spaces, the CHIMI store in Cape Town adapts new material combinations and surface treatments,” says Jani Kristoffersen, lead architect at CAMPUS. 

Founded in 2016 by Charlie Lindström (creative director) and Daniel Djurdjevic (CEO), CHIMI has gained a global following as it intersects understated Scandinavian style with iconic silhouettes.

Lightweight and durable, CHIMI eyewear is handcrafted in premium Italian acetate and features 100% UVA and UVB protection and anti-scratch, anti-shatter, and distortion-free features. CHIMI will present an evolving, curated selection of eyewear at its Shortmarket Street location.

CHIMI Ski in pink, there's style and colours to suit every face and personality.
Image: Supplied

CHIMI’s Cape Town flagship store is located at 69 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town.

Click here for more info. 

This article originally appeared in Sunday Times Lifestyle. 

