Image: Supplied

If you are all about supporting African design you’ll be happy to know that Merchants on Long has now added the Tongoro and Wanda Lephoto brands to its portfolio. Merchants on Long has been known for championing the best in luxury African design since its Cape Town store opened in 2010.

South African menswear designer Wanda Lephoto is a true local talent with his socio-politically charged aesthetic and artful blending of African heritage and modern subcultures. Listed among Fast Company’s 50 most innovative companies in 2020 and founded by Sarah Diouf, Tongoro (based in Dakar, Senegal) has garnered international acclaim for its signature bold, printed playsuits and garment production that supports local artisans.

merchantsonlong.co.za

Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Phoebe Philo and the subversion of the fashion hype machine

How the revered designer eschewed advertising and sold out her latest collection within hours
Fashion & Grooming
1 week ago

Africa is the future of black culture’s influence on fashion

As hip-hop celebrates its semicentennial, black culture’s imprint is undeniable and continues to spread
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

Fashion has a moment — in neutrals

From suiting to leisurewear, neutrals are gaining traction as modern classics
Fashion & Grooming
5 months ago

• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X