If you are all about supporting African design you’ll be happy to know that Merchants on Long has now added the Tongoro and Wanda Lephoto brands to its portfolio. Merchants on Long has been known for championing the best in luxury African design since its Cape Town store opened in 2010.
South African menswear designer Wanda Lephoto is a true local talent with his socio-politically charged aesthetic and artful blending of African heritage and modern subcultures. Listed among Fast Company’s 50 most innovative companies in 2020 and founded by Sarah Diouf, Tongoro (based in Dakar, Senegal) has garnered international acclaim for its signature bold, printed playsuits and garment production that supports local artisans.
• From the November edition of Wanted, 2023.