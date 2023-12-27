L’atelier Paris.
The beach is not the only reason many of us will be flocking to Durban this festive season, as L’Atelier Paris, founded by Jean-Philippe Avenel, has launched its flagship boutique in Oceans Mall Umhlanga. The store is situated in the mall’s Platinum Walk, a luxurious retail hub of global brands and a fitting home for a space specialising in haute horology and fine jewellery.

Bringing a bit of Parisian elegance to the local retail landscape, the store promises art and wine experiences, personalised service, and a focus on peeling back the curtain of artistry. Expect to find noteworthy brands such as Cartier, Breitling, Longines, Messika, Lepage, and Fred, which will also be launching for the first time in South Africa.

