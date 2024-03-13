Okapi in the Kaap
Okapi in the Kaap
Satisfy your taste for luxury accessories and award-winning wines at Okapi’s new standalone store at the beloved Anthonij Rupert Wine Farm in Franschhoek. A brand that prides itself on eco-conscious luxury shopping, ethical sourcing, and timeless design, Okapi partners perfectly with the farm’s dedication to preserving nature and encouraging eco-friendly practices. Tucked away in the historic, newly refurbished manor house, the boutique is a retail wonderland with custom carpets, curved shelving, and marble tables. Savour a one-of-a-kind shopping experience elevated by the estate’s signature bubbly and nougat pairing and shop items such as the new, limited-edition rattan Nambi clutch, Aja pouch, and Yemaja bag, made locally from ethically sourced leather. okapi.com

