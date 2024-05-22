Inspired by the opulence of India, this woody aromatic scent is perfect for getting into the travel mood.
Creed Original Santal EDP 50ml, R4 675.
With a lightweight texture that feels like your skin, just better, Armani’s Luminous Silk foundation provides glowing coverage.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation 30ml, R1 100
Nothing says off-duty like an orange-red lipstick — the perfect balance of elevated and cool.
Chanel Nuit Blanche Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 02:00, R1 075.
From the May edition of Wanted 2024.
Style Notes
Travel luxuries
Don’t leave home without one of these editor-approved favourites
Image: Supplied
Inspired by the opulence of India, this woody aromatic scent is perfect for getting into the travel mood.
Creed Original Santal EDP 50ml, R4 675.
Image: Supplied
With a lightweight texture that feels like your skin, just better, Armani’s Luminous Silk foundation provides glowing coverage.
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation 30ml, R1 100
Image: Supplied
Nothing says off-duty like an orange-red lipstick — the perfect balance of elevated and cool.
Chanel Nuit Blanche Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 02:00, R1 075.
You might also like....
Pro-collagen banking
Stallion Leather
Ciao Zafferano!
From the May edition of Wanted 2024.