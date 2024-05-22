Creed Original Santal EDP
Image: Supplied

Inspired by the opulence of India, this woody aromatic scent is perfect for getting into the travel mood.

Creed Original Santal EDP 50ml, R4 675.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation
Image: Supplied

With a lightweight texture that feels like your skin, just better, Armani’s Luminous Silk foundation provides glowing coverage.  

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Foundation 30ml, R1 100

Chanel Nuit Blanche Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 02:00
Image: Supplied

Nothing says off-duty like an orange-red lipstick — the perfect balance of elevated and cool.  

Chanel Nuit Blanche Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 02:00, R1 075.

You might also like....

Pro-collagen banking

The lightweight, cream-like serum absorbs into the skin like water, preserving collagen, promoting healthy ageing, and restoring skin radiance
Fashion & Grooming
1 month ago

Stallion Leather

The Carolina Herrera, scent inspired by the designer’s good luck charm is floral- spicy with elegant masculine notes
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

Ciao Zafferano!

The new Venetian terrazzo inspired scent from Acqua Di Parma hits the right notes
Fashion & Grooming
3 months ago

From the May edition of Wanted 2024. 

