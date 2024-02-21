Leave it to Acqua Di Parma to create a saffron- forward scent that we want to bathe in. Inspired by the Venetian terrazzo technique, which combines precious materials such as gold, marble, and Murano glass, Zafferano is not what you would expect from a spicy composi- tion. Powdery and light with hits of spice and a delicate vanilla-like undertone, thanks to tonka bean at the base, this amber-woody scent hits all the right notes with mandarin, bergamot, coriander, orange, saffron, sambac jasmine, rose, and orange blossom. Acqua Di Parma Signature
Collection Zafferano EDP 100ml, R4 200, skins.co.za
Style Notes
Ciao Zafferano!
The new Venetian terrazzo inspired scent from Acqua Di Parma hits the right notes
Image: Supllied
