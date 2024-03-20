Carolina Herrera Confidential Stallion Leather
Carolina Herrera Confidential Stallion Leather
Image: Supplied

Good luck can’t be bought but, for Carolina Herrera, it can certainly be bottled. Inspired by the designer’s Arabian racehorse and good-luck charm, Balaclava, Stallion Leather is a floral-spicy scent with elegant yet masculine notes of ginger, smoky leather, osmanthus, jasmine, cistus, incense, and patchouli.

Carolina Herrera Confidential Stallion Leather EDP 100ml, R5 150, edgars.co.za

