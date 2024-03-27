You can always make more money but, sadly, your skin can’t make enough collagen after the age of 30, so it’s vital to invest in a product that can help preserve and protect natural collagen reserves. Dermalogica’s new Pro-Collagen Banking Serum is packed with amino acids, the building blocks of collagen, to do just that — it’s designed to safeguard the collagen you already have while promoting its production at a molecular level. The lightweight, cream-like serum absorbs into the skin like water, preserving collagen, promoting healthy ageing, and restoring skin radiance.
Dermalogica Pro-Collagen Banking Serum 30ml, R2 199, dermalogica.co.za
Style Notes
Pro-collagen banking
Image: Supplied
