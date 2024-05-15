Louis Vuitton, A Perfume Atlas
Geography class may have been the last time you saw an atlas, but Louis Vuitton has one you’ll want to use. Curated by Louis Vuitton master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, A Perfume Atlas gives an insider glimpse into the creation of the maison’s fragrances, journeying from the secrets behind the raw ingredients to their harvesting, extraction, distillation, and blending. The book is a visual feast of snapshots from Grasse to Bangladesh and everywhere in between, with images by photographer Sébastien Zanella, illustrations by artist Aurore de la Morinerie, and text by perfume expert Lionel Paillès. To bring the sensory journey to life, A Perfume Atlas is also available as an exclusive limited-edition set with 45 phials containing the finest extractions of raw materials, handpicked by Belletrud. louisvuitton.com

