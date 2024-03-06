Give a touch of true eternity to your jewellery collection with the new in-stalment in Louis Vuitton’s Deep Time Chapter II. Designed by the house’s artistic director for watches and jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof, this high-jewellery collection expands on the narrative of geological legacy and transformational beauty, adding 50 one-of-a-kind pieces to the port-folio inspired by a time when only two supercontinents, Gondwana and Laurasia, existed. Taking their design inspiration from DNA, mycelium, fossils, leaves, and skin, the pieces feature sumptuous gem-stones such as yellow diamonds, pastel-pink and purple spinels, emeralds, and rare Umba sapphires.
louisvuitton.com
style notes
Deep Time Chapter II
Louis Vuitton’s high-jewellery collection features sumptuous gem-stones such as yellow diamonds, pastel-pink and purple spinels, emeralds, and rare Umba sapphires
Image: Supplied
Give a touch of true eternity to your jewellery collection with the new in-stalment in Louis Vuitton’s Deep Time Chapter II. Designed by the house’s artistic director for watches and jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof, this high-jewellery collection expands on the narrative of geological legacy and transformational beauty, adding 50 one-of-a-kind pieces to the port-folio inspired by a time when only two supercontinents, Gondwana and Laurasia, existed. Taking their design inspiration from DNA, mycelium, fossils, leaves, and skin, the pieces feature sumptuous gem-stones such as yellow diamonds, pastel-pink and purple spinels, emeralds, and rare Umba sapphires.
louisvuitton.com
You might also like....
Five Capucines bags reimagined as pieces of art
Fame game with Paco Rabanne
An ice-breaking bucket bag