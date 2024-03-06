Louis Vuitton High Jewellery Deep Time II necklace
Louis Vuitton High Jewellery Deep Time II necklace
Image: Supplied

Give a touch of true eternity to your jewellery collection with the new in-stalment in Louis Vuitton’s Deep Time Chapter II. Designed by the house’s artistic director for watches and jewellery, Francesca Amfitheatrof, this high-jewellery collection expands on the narrative of geological legacy and transformational beauty, adding 50 one-of-a-kind pieces to the port-folio inspired by a time when only two supercontinents, Gondwana and Laurasia, existed. Taking their design inspiration from DNA, mycelium, fossils, leaves, and skin, the pieces feature sumptuous gem-stones such as yellow diamonds, pastel-pink and purple spinels, emeralds, and rare Umba sapphires.

louisvuitton.com     

You might also like....

Five Capucines bags reimagined as pieces of art

One of our favourite Louis Vuitton Capucines bag is the emotionally charged 2020 work The Swimming Lesson by the Joburg-based Billie Zangewa
Fashion & Grooming
2 months ago

Fame game with Paco Rabanne

Fashion and hi-tech perfumery collide in the second, more intense reiteration of Paco Rabanne’s Fame fragrance with its signature creamy incense note
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

An ice-breaking bucket bag

Why should jewellery have all the fun?
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago
© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X