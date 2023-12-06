Adidas X Wales Bonner Fall/ Winter 2023 collection.
Adidas X Wales Bonner Fall/ Winter 2023 collection.
Image: Supplied

Adidas and acclaimed designer Grace Wales Bonner join forces again for the Adidas Originals Fall/ Winter 2023 collection. It makes use of the unisex tailoring expertise employed in her own brand, Wales Bonner, and combines this with Adidas’s athletic codes and sporting legacy. This is a reimagining of archival looks from the 1970s to the 1990s. The clean silhouettes and lightweight nylon fabrics find expression in elegant, relaxed tracksuits, knit detailing, and unisex sizing.

adidas.co.za

Adidas X Wales Bonner Fall/ Winter 2023 collection.
Adidas X Wales Bonner Fall/ Winter 2023 collection.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

One last hurrah for Adidas and Ivy Park

All-black capsule collection champions the human form and individuality
Fashion & Grooming
4 weeks ago

A worldwide trend

The marriage between sports and fashion are a no-brainer as both stand to benefit from the engagement with new audiences
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

Fashion scores: Pirates unveil designer kits

Sports and fashion converge as top African designer Thebe Magugu infuses sustainability and style into football gear
Fashion & Grooming
4 months ago

• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X