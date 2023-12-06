Adidas and acclaimed designer Grace Wales Bonner join forces again for the Adidas Originals Fall/ Winter 2023 collection. It makes use of the unisex tailoring expertise employed in her own brand, Wales Bonner, and combines this with Adidas’s athletic codes and sporting legacy. This is a reimagining of archival looks from the 1970s to the 1990s. The clean silhouettes and lightweight nylon fabrics find expression in elegant, relaxed tracksuits, knit detailing, and unisex sizing.
adidas.co.za
Style Notes
Adidas X Wales Bonner reimagine archival looks from the 1970s to the 1990s
The Collection makes use of Grace's unisex tailoring expertise combined with Adidas’s athletic codes and sporting legacy
Image: Supplied
Adidas and acclaimed designer Grace Wales Bonner join forces again for the Adidas Originals Fall/ Winter 2023 collection. It makes use of the unisex tailoring expertise employed in her own brand, Wales Bonner, and combines this with Adidas’s athletic codes and sporting legacy. This is a reimagining of archival looks from the 1970s to the 1990s. The clean silhouettes and lightweight nylon fabrics find expression in elegant, relaxed tracksuits, knit detailing, and unisex sizing.
adidas.co.za
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
One last hurrah for Adidas and Ivy Park
A worldwide trend
Fashion scores: Pirates unveil designer kits
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.